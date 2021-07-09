Minor held for rape of 9-yr-old gir

Chennai :

Police said the boy took the girl to the first floor of a building and raped her. In the night when her mother returned from work, the girl was crying and she narrated the incident. Police said the girl suffered injuries and was admitted to the Royapeth GH and from there was shifted to Triplicane.





Perumbakkam police, after inquiry, arrested the minor boy and handed him over to Madipakkam all-women police who filed a case under Pocso Act. He was remanded and sent to a government home.