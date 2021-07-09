Fri, Jul 09, 2021

Minor held for rape of 9-yr-old gir

Police arrested a minor boy for raping a nine-year-old girl near Perumbakkam on Wednesday. Police said the 16-year-old boy, who discontinued his schooling, invited the minor girl in his locality to play hide and seek.

Representative image
Chennai:
Police said the boy took the girl to the first floor of a building and raped her. In the night when her mother returned from work, the girl was crying and she narrated the incident. Police said the girl suffered injuries and was admitted to the Royapeth GH and from there was shifted to Triplicane.

Perumbakkam police, after inquiry, arrested the minor boy and handed him over to Madipakkam all-women police who filed a case under Pocso Act. He was remanded and sent to a government home.

