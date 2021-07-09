Man with gun triggers panic at Collectorate

Chennai :

On Thursday morning, the public at the Chengalpattu collectorate noticed a man, walking in an impatient and angry way, with a gun in his hand. Going by his expression, people felt scared even to approach him. Later, Chengalpattu Town police arrived at the spot and inquired with the man. They identified him as Boopathi (58) of Melaripakkam near Chengalpattu, a businessman. Police said Boopathi owns a licence for owning the gun and had come for renewing it.





Boopathi was not aware that only documents were enough for the renewal and took the gun along. The staff did not allow him inside and that agitated Boopathi. The police took steps to renew his licence and since Boopathi did not threaten anyone with the gun no cases were filed by the police.