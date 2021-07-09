Minor sexually abused when dad was in hospital

Chennai :

The victim was abused throughout her stay and even on the day of her father’s death (October 13). When the girl’s mother came to know about the abuse recently, she filed a complaint at the MKB Nagar all-women police station on Wednesday.





A case was registered and the accused, M Prabu of Kodungaiyur, was arrested under Pocso Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Similarly, the Poonamallee all-woman police arrested a 32-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old and threatening her to not report the abuse.





The victim, who had lost her father recently, was living in a hostel and attending private tuition at a house nearby. The accused, S Samuel Selvaraj of Tiruverkadu, was employed at the tuition centre