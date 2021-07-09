Fri, Jul 09, 2021

Minor sexually abused when dad was in hospital

Published: Jul 09,202112:19 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A 39-year-old man was arrested under Pocso Act 10 months after he assaulted a minor girl while her COVID-positive father was hospitalised. The minor was left in the care of her relatives while her mother was at the hospital with the father.

Chennai:
The   victim   was   abused   throughout her stay and even on the day of her father’s death (October 13). When  the  girl’s  mother  came  to  know  about  the  abuse  recently,  she  filed  a  complaint  at  the  MKB   Nagar   all-women   police   station on Wednesday.

A case was registered and the accused,  M  Prabu  of  Kodungaiyur,  was  arrested  under  Pocso  Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Similarly, the Poonamallee  all-woman  police arrested  a  32-year-old  man  for  sexually  assaulting a 13-year-old and threatening her to not report the abuse.

The  victim,  who  had  lost  her  father recently, was living in  a  hostel  and  attending  private  tuition at  a   house nearby. The  accused,  S  Samuel  Selvaraj  of Tiruverkadu,   was   employed at the tuition centre

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations