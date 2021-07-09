Alert traffic policemen rescue kidnap victim, rewarded by CoP

Chennai :

Head Constables P Lingakumar and M Pechimuthu of SRMC traffic police station were regulating vehicle movement at Chettiyar Agaram traffic signal when they heard cries for help from a car.





They intercepted the vehicle and rescued the victim, S Riaz Ali (39) of Mangadu. He told the police that he was kidnapped by three men in a car near Baranipudur bridge. They were handed over to the Mangadu police and investigation revealed that Riaz Ali had borrowed Rs 30,000 from one Dharma Raja and since he delayed the repayment, the latter sent his friends Raja, Suresh and Saravanan to kidnap Riaz