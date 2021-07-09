Fri, Jul 09, 2021

Alert traffic policemen rescue kidnap victim, rewarded by CoP

Published: Jul 09,202112:18 AM

Two traffic police personnel, who rescued a kidnap victim and secured the abductors, were rewarded by Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Thursday.

Representative image
Chennai:
Head  Constables  P  Lingakumar  and M Pechimuthu of SRMC traffic  police  station  were  regulating  vehicle   movement   at   Chettiyar   Agaram  traffic  signal  when  they  heard  cries  for  help  from  a  car.

They  intercepted  the  vehicle  and  rescued the victim, S Riaz Ali (39) of  Mangadu.  He  told  the  police  that  he  was  kidnapped  by  three  men  in  a  car  near  Baranipudur  bridge. They were handed over to the  Mangadu  police  and  investigation revealed that Riaz Ali had borrowed   Rs   30,000   from   one   Dharma  Raja  and  since  he  delayed  the  repayment,  the  latter  sent his friends Raja, Suresh and Saravanan to kidnap Riaz

