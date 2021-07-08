AC mechanic falls to death at work

Chennai :

The deceased B Sivaprakasam of Veppampattu had been engaged by one Gopi to set up an AC at his newly constructed house at Padmavathy Nagar in Puzhal.





Around 3 pm, when Sivaprakasam was trying to fix the outdoor condensing unit mounted in the sunshade, he suddenly slipped from the ladder and fell from a height of about 15 feet and fell unconscious.





He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after first-aid, but he died without responding to treatment in the wee hours of Thursday.





Puzhal police have registered a case and further investigation is on.