Thu, Jul 08, 2021

AC mechanic falls to death at work

Published: Jul 08,202104:15 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A 42-year-old air conditioner mechanic slipped and had a fatal fall while trying to install an AC unit at Puzhal on Wednesday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
The deceased B Sivaprakasam of Veppampattu had been engaged by one Gopi to set up an AC at his newly constructed house at Padmavathy Nagar in Puzhal.

Around 3 pm, when Sivaprakasam was trying to fix the outdoor condensing unit mounted in the sunshade, he suddenly slipped from the ladder and fell from a height of about 15 feet and fell unconscious.

He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after first-aid, but he died without responding to treatment in the wee hours of Thursday.

Puzhal police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations