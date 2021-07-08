Duo held for kidnapping teen girl in an autorickshaw

Chennai :

The victim, a 19-year-old girl, was returning home from work around 4 pm when a man intercepted her a few metres away from her house and pushed her in an autorickshaw, which immediately fled the spot.





While the autorickshaw roamed in areas like Chintadripet, Parry's Corner and Ennore, the girl managed to escape from the duo and made a phone call to her mother.





She immediately alerted police and Pulianthope police rushed to a house at Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Kodungaiyur, where she had been hiding. The victim was rescued.





Based on her inputs, Pulianthope police secured the suspects near Chennai Central. They were identified as Dinesh and Imran.





Investigation revealed that Dinesh forced the victim to accept his relationship proposal, but since she rejected him, he decided to kidnap her and sought his friend Imran's help, said police.





Since the duo were under the influence of ganja, it was easy for the victim to escape from them and find refuge at a house.





A case has been registered and further investigation is on.