Bike-borne duo held for snatching chain from a woman

A bike-borne duo who snatched a gold chain from a woman at Padi in broad daylight were arrested by Korattur police after 10 days.
Chennai:
The incident happened on June 28 when the victim V Sandhya (26) of Manali and her sister were walking to the Padi bus stop, after attending an interview at a company. Two men on a bike followed them and snatched Sandhya's one sovereign chain before fleeing the spot.
Based on a complaint, Korattur police registered a case and arrested the suspects identified as K Natarajan (26) of Mannivakkam and K Teja (25) of Egmore with the help of CCTV footage. They were remanded in judicial custody.
