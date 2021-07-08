Bike-borne duo held for snatching chain from a woman

Chennai :

The incident happened on June 28 when the victim V Sandhya (26) of Manali and her sister were walking to the Padi bus stop, after attending an interview at a company. Two men on a bike followed them and snatched Sandhya's one sovereign chain before fleeing the spot.





Based on a complaint, Korattur police registered a case and arrested the suspects identified as K Natarajan (26) of Mannivakkam and K Teja (25) of Egmore with the help of CCTV footage. They were remanded in judicial custody.