Fishing harbour to be constructed in Pulicat, says Min

Chennai :

“I have instructed the officials to undertake studies immediately to construct fishing harbour in Pulicat. Views of fishermen will also be obtained and will be imbibed while constructing the fishing harbour”, said Minister, while addressing the media, at Pulicat.





After taking charge as Fisheries Minister, Anitha Radhakrishnan visited Pulicat for the first time and traveled in the Pulicat lake in a fishing boat. However, as the persons who traveled in the boat was higher than its capacity the boat started to tumble following which some of the officials were shifted to another boat and Anitha Radhakrishnan was carried to the shore by a fisherman.





The Minister spoke with the fishermen and obtained their grievances. Fishermen informed their desire to construct fishing harbour and asked Minister to implement the electoral promises of DMK.





The Minister said that Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed him to include several welfare schemes for fishermen and also assured that all the electoral promises will be fulfilled. He also said that the announcement on increasing the subsidised diesel for fishermen as promised in the election manifesto will be present in the upcoming state budget.