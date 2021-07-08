3-yr-old girl kidnapped by kin over illicit affair, rescued

Chennai :

On Monday night, the police control room received a call from a 25-year-old woman from JJ Nagar who claimed that a man known to her kidnapped her three-year-old daughter on a two-wheeler. The information was passed on to the local police station and a hunt was launched for the suspect. He was traced to Tirupathi with the tower location of his mobile and secured in the wee hours of Wednesday. The girl in his custody was rescued and the suspect identified as Sathish Kumar (32) was brought to the city for interrogation.





However, the investigation revealed a bizarre background behind the kidnap. “Both the accused and the victim’s mother were step-siblings. His father has two wives and Sathish Kumar was born to the second wife, while the woman was the daughter of the first wife. The woman separated from her husband four years ago and developed an affair with Sathish Kumar, though he is her stepbrother.





Recently, Sathish Kumar came to know that the woman was in a relationship with another man and quarrelled with her to sever ties with him. On Monday, he fought with her again and kidnapped her daughter since she refused to budge,” said police. While the girl was reunited with her mother, Sathish Kumar was remanded and lodged in the Central Prison, Puzhal.