Conductor held under Pocso Act for obscene messages to Class 7 girl

Chennai :

The accused Saddam Hussain (30) of Chengalpattu Town, after noticing the girl from his neighbourhood using a mobile phone on the bus, had collected her number three months ago saying he would need it in case of emergency.





The girl was using her mobile phone to attend online classes. Saddam Hussain started to send sexually obscene messages to the girl on WhatsApp and when the girl questioned, he reportedly said it is a part of the syllabus in the higher classes and it is good to know about it now itself. After a point of time, the girl informed her parents and when they contacted Saddam Hussian he threatened them.





They then filed a complaint at Chengalpattu Town police station and the police registered a case and checked the mobile phone of Saddam Hussain.





After confirming that he sent obscene messages, the police arrested him under Pocso Act and remanded him in judicial custody and sent him to prison.