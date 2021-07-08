Veg vendor botches maiden snatching bid, remanded

A vegetable vendor who decided to turn snatcher due to poor business during the lockdown messed up his maiden attempt since he forgot his two-wheeler at the scene of the crime at Korukkupet.
Chennai:
Recently, Vasantha (68) of Ilayamudhali Street in Tondiarpet, was relieved of her 4.75-sovereign chain on Ramanujam Koodam Street in Korukkupet and police had registered a case based on her complaint.
Combing of CCTV footage revealed that the snatcher left his two-wheeler behind after snatching the chain from the woman. The vehicle owner was traced with its registration number and the suspect identified as Ramesh (40) of Tondiarpet. During the investigation, Ramesh reportedly admitted to the crime and claimed that he resorted to snatching since he struggled to meet the family needs with the vegetable business during the lockdown.
The snatched chain was seized from Ramesh and he was remanded in judicial custody.
Youth robbed of valuables at knifepoint in Annanur
A 19-year-old youth was robbed of a mobile phone, a gold ring and Rs 10,000 in cash at knifepoint by an unidentified trio near Annanur railway station on Tuesday night. The victim K Rajadurai of Bharathiyar Nagar in Ayapakkam, a private firm in Avadi, was returning home after duty when three men surrounded him around 11.45 pm and relieved him of valuables at knifepoint after attacking him. Based on his complaint, Tirumullaivoyal police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.
Conversations