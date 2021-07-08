Veg vendor botches maiden snatching bid, remanded

Chennai :

Recently, Vasantha (68) of Ilayamudhali Street in Tondiarpet, was relieved of her 4.75-sovereign chain on Ramanujam Koodam Street in Korukkupet and police had registered a case based on her complaint.





Combing of CCTV footage revealed that the snatcher left his two-wheeler behind after snatching the chain from the woman. The vehicle owner was traced with its registration number and the suspect identified as Ramesh (40) of Tondiarpet. During the investigation, Ramesh reportedly admitted to the crime and claimed that he resorted to snatching since he struggled to meet the family needs with the vegetable business during the lockdown.





The snatched chain was seized from Ramesh and he was remanded in judicial custody.



