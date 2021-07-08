Colleague in affair with woman killed by husband, boyfriend

Chennai :

Kancheepuram district police identified the deceased as Ramu (32) of Murugananthampet near Sriperumbudur, married to Renuka (31) 13 years ago. The couple has two children.





According to police, Ramu, working in a private firm, has been having an affair with his colleague Mahalakshmi (32) for the last six years. Police said Mahalakshmi was married and a mother of two. Renuka, who came to know about their relationship, warned both but in vain. Recently, Mahalakshmi fell in love with Dinesh (21) of Vanchuvanchery but continued her relationship with Ramu also.





Dinesh did not like Mahalakshmi talking with Ramu and asked her to discontinue that relationship. Police said Mahalakshmi had said she wanted all three — Ramu, Dinesh and her husband Mani (39) — and was not ready to leave anyone. However, Dinesh planned to eliminate Ramu and sought help from Mani. On Sunday evening, Dinesh and Mani invited Ramu for drinks at Vanchuvanchery.





Police said when Ramu was in an intoxicated condition, Dinesh, with the help of his friends Vinoth (20), Prabakaran (23), Chinarasu (18) and Akash (19), along with Mani, attacked Ramu with sickles and hacked him to death. Later they tied the body on a stone and dumped it in an unused well in the locality. On Monday, Ramu’s wife Renuka filed a missing complaint at the Manimangalam police station. Police on suspicion inquired Dinesh and Mani who admitted to murdering Ramu. Following that, police arrested Mani, Dinesh and four of his friends. The body was recovered from the well by the Sriperumbudur rescue team on Wednesday morning and sent for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.