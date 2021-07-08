Local body heads asked to meet public without time restriction

Chennai :

Presently, several officials allow the public only on certain hours. In a letter to Chennai Corporation Commissioner and other local body heads, Shiv Das Meena, department secretary, said the instructions are given based on the outcome of a review meeting presided by the Chief Minister MK Stalin a week ago.





“The works carried out by the local bodies such as water supply, garbage removal, street light maintenance and roads can play a major role in public satisfaction. Owing to the fact, the advice is given to the heads of the local bodies,” the communication said.





The letter has directed the officials in city Corporations and other local bodies to conduct field inspections to review water supply and garbage removal works between 6 am to 8 am every day. “The field inspections by the head of the local bodies will ensure better results,” Shiv Days Meena said in the letter.





Mandating the officials to meet the public to hear their grievances at any time, Shiv Days Meena instructed them to avoid having restricted hours to meet the public.





“If the commissioners and executive officers are in meetings and other important engagements, they should meet the public immediately after the meeting or the engagement are completed. Also, the officials should available through their phones for the public. If the calls could not be attended, they should call back the public,” the letter stated.





Apart from this, the department secretary also directed the Commissioners and executive officers to verify the quality of services frequently and ensure transparency in providing services like certificates and building plan approvals by avoiding delay.





“Officials should rectify the issues highlighted in media if they are true otherwise the media houses should be intimated, “ the letter added.