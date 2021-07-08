Easing curbs does little for flower traders at Koyambedu

Chennai :

However, that does not seem to have happened. To tide over the crisis, the traders are urging the government to extend the time allowed so that they would receive more customers in the evening hours.





S Mookandi, secretary, Koyambedu Flower Merchants’ Association, said their business has remained dull for more than two months, with no improvement despite the relaxations announced recently.





According to him, the vegetable and fruit market could at least sell the commodities using vehicles even during the lockdown. “It is only the flower market that is left without any support. Every day, the flowers wasted is more than the quantity that is lost. It is not only the traders who have been hit hard by the lockdown, even the farmers, vendors and laborers are struggling without income,” he rued.





“As Aadi month is ahead, there will be no marriages or special functions even at temples. We have urged the government to extend the timings of the market, as the majority of people visit the market in the evenings. When we remain open for two or three more hours, the people need not rush at the market,” said Mookandi.





Another complaint that the traders have is the presence of unlicensed vendors selling flowers and vegetables outside the market, which affects the wholesale business. Though this issue has been long-pending even before the lockdown, no steps have been taken despite the licensed traders filing complaints.





“When more relaxations were announced, many vendors set up shops outside the market to sell vegetables and flowers, which affects our business. We are already struggling with only about 60 per cent of the usual sale during the last two weeks. When these people started selling the commodities for a cheaper price, it is burdening us even more,” said Babu V, a vendor at the wholesale market.