Schedule of mosquito control workers released online for first time

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation has released the weekly schedule of the domestic breeding checking workers online.





"We have released the name of the workers and the day when they should visit the streets allocated to them. This will ensure the accountability," an official said.





The city has more than 6,000 domestic breeding checking workers, who should visit the streets allocated to them frequently. The workers will also check tanks and other water storage facilities in houses.





Owing to the pandemic, the civic body has diverted the domestic breeding checking workers to COVID-19 control measures and released them now as the cases coming down.