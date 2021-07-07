Nearly 40 pc of respiratory cases reduced

Chennai :

Dr Anantha Subramanian, Consultant Pulmonologist, Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet said that the respiratory issues have come down significantly, like regular pneumonia. “Nearly 40 per cent of cases have reduced because we don’t find people with the respiratory issues often in the past few months. Especially, among, young age group and senior citizens it has reduced in getting pneumonia other than COVID,” said Dr Anantha.





“Meanwhile, there are chances of tuberculosis cases also being reduced in the state. Already we have been witnessing a small percentage of people reduced coming for treating TB because even TB spreads through contact,” he added.





Meanwhile, the health experts were expected a high mortality rate last year, as more people were affected with chronic respiratory disease. But, as 90 per cent of people started wearing masks against COVID, it has helped a lot of people to recover from various respiratory issues.





“Last year, we thought all patients with chronic respiratory disease will severely affect, and expecting a huge level of mortality rate especially patients with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and interstitial lung disease, but it has definitely not happened. By wearing masks, it has helped people with respiratory issues to some extent. Also, we assume that the patients are taking their chronic medication regularly,” said Dr Prasanna Kumar Thomas, Consultant Pulmonologist.





The health experts said that the respiratory issues will come down drastically in the future; and people acquiring infection will be very less, from person to person. Usually, respiratory infection transmits through droplets.





Dr P Sujatha, general physician said, “If people continue to wear a face mask, even if there is COVID or not. There would be only a minimal amount of patients with respiratory issues. Especially, senior citizens as around 25 per cent of cases among them have come down in the past year.”