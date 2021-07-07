African musical instrument kalimba has an enthusiast in Chennai

Chennai :

“After watching the animated film My Neighbor Totoro, I got a YouTube suggestion to watch the kalimba cover of the film’s music. I instantly fell in love with the instrument and decided to learn it.





I got the instrument and have been learning it for the past month. It is an ancient African musical instrument that has a wooden board and staggered metal tines. It is very easy to learn you need two thumbs, interest and passion towards music,” smiles Subash.





A product manager at Kissflow, he is not sure whether many people in India play the instrument. “I am sure it is a rare instrument and haven’t heard of anyone playing it here. I wanted more people to know about kalimba to popularise it, I am planning to share videos of me playing kalimba on social media platforms.





During these stressful times, we can find solace in music, and learning an instrument is always good. People don’t start thinking it’s hard but there are simple instruments like kalimba where one can start,” says Subash