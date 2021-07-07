Railway hospital staff dies after slipping into sewage pit near Minjur

A 45-year-old man who worked as a helper at the Railway Hospital in Perambur died after slipping into a pit dug by the local body in Minjur on Monday night.
Chennai: A 45-year-old man who worked as a helper at the Railway Hospital in Perambur died after slipping into a pit dug by the local body in Minjur on Monday night. The incident happened when the deceased, Sivakumar of Minjur, was on his way home from work. While nearing Varadharajapuram, he slipped and fell into a pit dug by the panchayat board to construct a sewage line. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. v Minjur police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
