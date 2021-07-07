Ad filmmaker, student arrested under Pocso in 2 cases

Chennai :

In the first incident, the accused was identified as Santhosh (19) of Vyasarpadi and the victim, a Class 12 girl. The incident happened a week ago in Kovalam where Santhosh attended a birthday party of his friend at a beach house along with the victim. While his friends stepped out after the party, Santhosh spiked her soft drinks and sexually assaulted her when she fell unconscious.





While he dropped her back at her house after threatening her against revealing the assault, the victim informed her parents who lodged a complaint at the Teynampet all-woman police station. A case was registered under Pocso Act and Santhosh was arrested after an investigation. He was remanded in judicial custody.





In the second incident, the accused was identified as R Sathyaprakash of Maduravoyal who befriended the victim, a schoolgirl from Vadapalani, on Instagram. After convincing her that he would cast her in movies, he took her to his house in Maduravoyal and sexually assaulted her. Based on a complaint, the Vadapalani all-woman police registered a case and arrested Sathyaprakash under Pocso Act. The accused is an ad and short filmmakerIn another case in Pulianthope, a 17-year-old boy who downloaded child porn from websites and uploaded them on Facebook was booked under Pocso Act by the Sembium all-womAn police and sent to an observation home. Police said that the juvenile uploaded the videos on Facebook after creating a fake profile last year. He was traced and secured by the cyber cell of the Pulianthope police and handed over to the Sembium all-woman police.





In Triplicane, the all-woman police detained a man when he tried to misbehave with a mentally challenged woman in their jurisdiction. Police personnel on night patrol received information and rushed to the spot, a dilapidated building in Triplicane. They secured the suspect and rescued the woman. She was sent to a home for the mentally ill. The suspect is being interrogated.





The Teynampet police have also arrested a 60-year-old man for sexual assault on his stepdaughter. The accused, K Venkatesan, of Choolaimedu, married the victim’s mother after her first husband abandoned them. However, Venkatesan started misbehaving with the victim whenever he visited them at Teynampet, the police said.