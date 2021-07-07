COVID-positive lions at Vandalur zoo out of danger

Chennai :

However, to cross-check, the zoo authorities will be taking swab tests in a week. Officials said some lions are showing symptoms but they are past the critical stage and will soon test negative.





“All the eights lions are recovering. Two of them Vishnu and Jaya are from lion enclosures and others from safari. We had sent faecal samples for six lions for testing and even though they came back negative, swab tests also will be done. There are chances for faecal samples to show false negatives, ” said Naga Sathish, IFS, Deputy Director, Vandalur zoo.





Meanwhile, the oldest lions, Kavitha and Bhuvana, were not retested but officials said that they are recovering and not showing any symptoms. However, one or two lions are showing symptoms like food rejection, fever, and cough, but they are not critical anymore.





“We have discussed with other zoo managements and they said from the day of testing positive to up to 40 days, the animals remain positive, even though the symptoms subside. It has been 40 days since the lions at Vandalur zoo tested positive, so in a week, the nasal samples will be taken,” said Sathish.





The lions are returning to their daily routine. Previously, their diet was changed from red meat to chicken and mutton. Now, we are slowly cutting down the quantity of chicken, as red meat is more nutritious. In case of any digestion issues, they are given chicken or mutton.





“We are also leaving the lions in the safari yard in the morning and they return to the cell by evening,” said the official.





The deputy director said the canine distemper test has been taken for 12 animals in the zoo, of which three tests turned negative and results awaited for others.