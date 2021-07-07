Auto drivers protest fuel price increase, seek govt support

Chennai :

“Already, petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre while diesel is at Rs 93.91 per litre. This has affected the entire automobile sector. Also, the government has not increased the auto fare in the past 10 years. We are not able to take more than 10 rides these days, as we don’t have enough money to put diesel. No relief fund was provided for auto drivers in this pandemic. If the government doesn’t take any step to lower the price, the drivers’ union will go for a strike in the coming days,” said S Kadhir Hussain, treasurer, Auto Workers’ Union, North Chennai.





Govindamal, a driver, said they returned to work expecting there would be some income post lockdown. But due to the increase in diesel price, they were hit hard.





Dealers’ sales had reduced by 20 per cent and overhead had gone up due to the price hike. “After the petrol and diesel prices increased, many started using public transport and it affected our business. The sales had come down by 20 per cent. Even the overhead expenses had increased drastically in the recent past and paying workers was becoming difficult. If this situation continues there will be staff reduction,” said Muniyandi V, manager, MS Chintamani Petrol Bunk, HPC agency dealer.





The dealers’ margin has not increased from 2017 and they are forced to borrow money to run business in this situation. Additionally, the expenses for maintenance in this pandemic, like sanitising, hand gloves, and masks, had gone up.





KP Murali, president, Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association said, “if the situation continues for a year, almost 25 per cent of shops would be closed in rural areas. The average sale of dealers in this pandemic is only 120 kilolitres of petrol and diesel across the State per month, so 25 per cent of the dealers can survive with this.”