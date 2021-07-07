No stock: Inoculation drive cancelled,hundreds stage protest in Chengalpattu

Irked by the last-minute, unannounced cancellation of vaccination drive, hundreds of people staged a protest in Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

Chennai : The camp was arranged at the Chengalpattu government college where four counters were set up. Each of them had nearly 500 people waiting in queue right from 5 am, hoping that it would commence at 9 am. But around 8.30 am, health officials came to the spot and said the drive had to be cancelled as stock did not arrive. They asked the people to come back another day. Angered by this, the people staged a protest inside the medical college. They blamed the authorities for not ensuring that vaccines reached every one. The officials’ failure to inform the people in advance led to them wasting their time standing in queue from early morning, complained protesters. They finally dispersed after being pacified by Chengalpattu town police personnel.