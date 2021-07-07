Wed, Jul 07, 2021

No stock: Inoculation drive cancelled,hundreds stage protest in Chengalpattu

Published: Jul 07,202112:47 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Irked by the last-minute, unannounced cancellation of vaccination drive, hundreds of people staged a protest in Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

Chennai: The  camp  was  arranged  at  the  Chengalpattu  government   college   where   four   counters   were   set   up.   Each   of   them   had   nearly 500 people waiting in queue right from 5 am, hoping    that    it    would    commence  at  9  am.  But  around   8.30   am,   health   officials came to the spot and said the drive had to be  cancelled  as  stock  did  not   arrive.   They   asked   the  people  to  come  back  another day. Angered   by   this,   the   people   staged   a   protest   inside   the   medical   college.   They   blamed   the   authorities for not ensuring that vaccines reached every  one.  The  officials’  failure to inform the people   in   advance   led   to   them  wasting  their  time  standing  in  queue  from  early morning, complained protesters. They  finally  dispersed  after   being   pacified   by   Chengalpattu   town   police personnel.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations