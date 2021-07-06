Lions that tested COVID positive in Arignar Anna Zoological Park are out of danger

Chennai :

The eight lions that tested positive for COVID at Vandalur zoo are out of danger, while faecal samples of six lions have revealed that they have recovered from the virus. However, to cross-check, the zoo will be taking a swab test in the coming week. The official said that though some lions are showing symptoms on and off, there are not critical.





“All the eight lions are recovering, of which two lions Vishnu and Jaya are from lion enclosure and six at the safari. We have sent faecal samples for six lions including lions at the enclosure, though the result turned negative, we wanted to take swab tests to cross-check and confirm because the faecal test might be false negative sometimes. But all the lions are out of danger,” said Naga Sathish, IFS, Deputy Director, Vandalur zoo.





Meanwhile, the oldest lions Kavitha and Bhuvana were not retested so far, but the official said that they are recovering, and not showing any symptoms. However, a few are showing symptoms on and off, like food rejection, fever, and cough, but they are not critical anymore.





“We have discussed with other zoo management, and came to know that animals will exhibit symptoms for 45 days after testing positive. It has been 40 days since the lions at Vandalur zoo tested positive, so in a week the nasal samples will be taken,” said Sathish.





“The lions are returning back to their daily routine. We are also leaving the lions in the safari yard in the morning and they return back to the animal cell by evening, and things are getting normal now,” said the official.





The deputy director said that the canine distemper test has been taken for 12 animals in the zoo, of which three animals’ test turned negative and other results are expected to be revealed soon.