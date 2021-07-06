Six held for revenge killing of history-sheeter’s father-in-law

Chennai :

Investigation revealed that the gang murdered Velu, a temporary corporation worker since the main accused Settu alias Balaji (18) believed that Velu’s son-in-law Suresh played a key role in the murder of Balaji’s elder brother Karuppa alias Vadivazhagan in Chetpet on June 16.





Though Suresh was in prison when Vadivazhagan was murdered, the suspicion arose since Suresh’s close aide Stephan was behind the murder of Vadivazhagan, said police. Settu, who wanted to eliminate any one of Suresh’s family members to take revenge for the murder, found the former’s father-in-law Velu sleeping outside the house at Tsunami Quarters in Semmanchery.





He reached the spot with five others on two bikes and hacked him to death. Velu’s daughter identified the suspects from the CCTV footage retrieved from the locality, after which Semmanchery police secured the suspects from a hideout in Chengalpattu.





Other accused were identified as Charles, Sanjay and three juveniles.





While three adults were remanded in judicial custody, the juveniles were sent to the observation home.





Police said Sanjay has a murder case pending against him in Tirupur and has been arrested for damaging a police vehicle twice.