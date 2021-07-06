Sparks fly as lawyers accuse each other of playing politics

Chennai :

Considering Union government’s submission that its counter would be filed on Tuesday and served on all impleading parties, including DMK, MDMK, CPI and DK, the first bench comprising Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy decided to hear all of them on July 13. It clarified that the impleading parties would be heard but not made as parties to the case.





Even as Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram said the State’s counter was filed and that he was ready to argue the case, senior counsel and DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson, representing a student who wanted to get impleaded, said the issue was not new and cited the constitution of Justice P Kalaiyarasan committee, which led to the 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions for government students.





Retorting to it, Nagarajan’s advocate V Raghavachari said: “Yes, there’s nothing new. All arguments against NEET have already been taken into consideration by the Supreme Court and rejected. There’s resistance to NEET only in Tamil Nadu. It is a political game and it must end.”





Wilson countered that the petitioner was political party and hence could not think beyond it. He also accused the petitioner of approaching the court in the pretext of a PIL while it was a motivated litigation and an ideological clash in Tamil Nadu.





Raghavachari said he was only concerned about the legality and not ideology, and Wilson could reserve his arguments for July 13. Then Chief Justice Banerjee softened the mood by saying: “Both of you can get size 16 boxing gloves on that day.”