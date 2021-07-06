CBI raids ex-ICF official in graft case, seizes 23 kg gold, Rs 2.75 cr

Chennai :

Kathpal had retired from service on March 31 this year. The CBI had registered a case against him and others including some private persons on the allegations that Kathpal while holding the post of Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, ICF, Perambur, was indulging in various activities in collusion with a director of a Chennai-based private firm and unknown persons in the award/execution of tenders in respect of the mechanical division of the Integral Coach Factory.





It was further alleged that the accused between February 2019 and March 31, 2021, had collected bribes from the particular director of the private firm and others and used the services of said person (director of a private firm) as a conduit for collecting bribes on his behalf and also as a custodian for keeping the alleged illegal gratification of Rs 5.89 crore received.





On the demand of Kathpal, the director of the private firm had arranged to deliver Rs 50 lakh as the first instalment of the total bribe kept in her custody through another private person of a company based at Chennai and her working partner in Delhi to the brother of Kathpal in Delhi.





Kathpal was caught by the CBI while collecting an amount of Rs 50 lakh as the second instalment of the bribe amount from said private persons.