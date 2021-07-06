Maduravoyal-Sriperumbudur stretch to be six-laned at a cost of Rs 420 cr

Chennai :

According to sources in the Highways department, the stretch, which comes under the jurisdiction of the NHAI, would be widened into a six-lane one — from the existing four lanes — to ensure free flow of traffic. The arterial stretch, on average, witnesses a traffic flow of over two lakh passenger car units every day.





The existing four-lane road and service road in some parts of the stretch has become inadequate to handle the ever-increasing heavy vehicles traffic volume leading to slow movement of vehicles.





Sources said the widening works, including service roads on either side of the highway along with stormwater drains on both sides, will be done at a cost of Rs 420 crore.





“We have invited bids for the works. Once the work starts, we will remove minor encroachments along the stretch,” sources said, adding there was no need for land acquisition for the six-laning as the Highways has 60 metres right of way to lay even an eight-lane road.





NHAI had proposed to construct an elevated road from Maduravoyal to Sriperumbudur to ease traffic congestion in the stretch dotted with industries and educational institutions as part of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway project.





Sources said they have invited bids for all the stretches from Bengaluru to Chennai via Chittoor but the elevated road work could be taken up only after the widening of the existing main carriageway.





S Aravindan, who works in a private company in Sriperumbudur, said the road widening was a long pending demand of the motorists who use the stretch on daily basis. “Highways department should complete the widening work on time to ensure free movement of vehicles,” he said.