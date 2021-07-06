Two men arrested for dumping medical waste

Chennai :

The residents of Alapakkam village, near Chengalpattu, found bags of medical waste dumped near a scrap shop in VOC Nagar on the Chengalpattu-Ponvalaithakalathur road. The residents said the foul smell emanating from the medical waste was disturbing and they were wary of getting some infection. The people informed the health department and the Alapakkam panchayat authorities and sought immediate action.





On Sunday, the men who were working in a scrap shop landed up at VOC Nagar with Sickles and threatened the residents saying that they would not remove the medical waste. On Monday, the villagers gathered on the Chengalpattu-Ponvalaithakalathur road and staged a protest seeking the removal of waste and action against the men.





Soon the panchayat staff and the Chengalpattu Taluk police arrived on the spot and pacified the agitators. They also arrested the accused from the shop and seized sicles from them. The police promised the removal of the medical waste and the villages dispersed peacefully.



