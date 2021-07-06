Online guide for girls to become a cricketer

Chennai :

Along with two other cricket enthusiasts, Krithika has developed an online toolkit for girls who wanted to play cricket professionally. "This is part of the Equal Hue project initiated by Snehal Pradhan and Karunya Keshav. This is a pathway toolkit for girls who want to take up cricket and doesn't know how to start. There is so much difference when it comes to the selection process in women's cricket. This digital guide will make the process easier for girls. If you're a girl who loves to play cricket but doesn't know where to start, this guide is for you. It gives you the information you might need to pursue your dream of becoming like Mithali Raj or Smriti Mandhana and playing for India one day. We spoke to different state officials, associations, cricketers, and based on their inputs and the research, we came up with this online guide," Krithika tells DT Next.













The guide has also details of cricket academies and coaching for girls in every state in the country, school and college cricket, and girls and women’s cricket tournaments. “Apart from this, we have also added articles like cricket myths vs reality, cricket vs studies, how to deal with bullies and so on. There are also tips on dealing with society and convincing parents, busting some myths, and finding careers in cricket other than playing,” she adds.