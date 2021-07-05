Special vaccination camps for T Nagar vendors

Chennai :

The special camp is being conducted Sir Pitty Thyagaraya Hall in T Nagar. "Shop owners and employees above 18 years of age can get their shots at the special camp. The move is to protect the traders as well as the customers in T Nagar. As more relaxations have been given, customers start thronging in T Nagar," an official said.





Health secretary J Radhakrishnan and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inaugurated the special camp.





The civic body has conducted special vaccination camps at Koyambedu wholesale market and vaccinated more than 10,000 traders and employees.





Meanwhile, the civic body has as ministered as many as 26,51,725 doses till Sunday of which 14,105 doses were given on the day.