TNERC makes it mandatory to install a residual current devices at buildings to prevent electrocution

Chennai :

As per the new provision, no new electricity connection would not be provided, unless an RCD is installed to ensure the safety of the people living in the building.





An RCD, or residual current device, is a life-saving device designed to prevent a person from getting a fatal electric shock if anyone touches something live, such as a bare wire. The price of RCD starts from Rs 2000.





“In all installation of both single-phase and three-phase connections of domestic, shops, industries, hospitals, parks, street lights, temples, schools, colleges and temporary service connections, a life-saving device called Residual Current Device (RCD) with rated residual operating current not exceeding 30 milliamperes must be installed to avoid electrical shock and protect the life of the human beings, said a press release issued by TNERC.





In case of the installation of larger electrical loads exceeding 10 KW like big shops, malls, hospitals, godowns, large scale industries, a common RCD at the point of commencement of supply with a rated residual operating current of 300 milliamperes must be installed for avoiding fire accidents and protection of properties, it added.





“To avoid nuisance tripping in installations of larger loads, the electrical circuits should be sub-divided according to loads or segregation of floors or building portions as per the site conditions and an independent RCD should be provided for each subdivided circuit, so that the people in each portion of the building shall be protected from electrical shock, in case of electrical faults in that particular portion of the building,” TNERC noted.





The commission said that applicants seeking new service connections must install the life-saving RCD in their installation and declare to the effect in the application itself. “No service connection shall be effected, unless an RCD is installed and safety to the inmates is ensured,” it noted.