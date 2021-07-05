Watch: CCTV footage shows duo towing away stolen bike in North Chennai

Chennai :

The bike belongs to one Bharath of Arunachala Eswarar street. He parked the bike in front of his house on Sunday night and found it missing on Monday morning.





When a complaint was registered, cops investigated with the help of CCTV footages. In one of the videos, two men can be seen breaking the lock of the vehicle, while another video shows them towing it away with the help of another two-wheeler.





Based on the victim’s complaint, New Washermenpet police have registered a case and further investigation is on.







