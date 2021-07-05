City Corpn turns garbage-filled corridors into leisure spots

Corridor before cleaning; (r) its proposed look after work

Chennai :

“We are engaging the residents in turning the place cleaner. After removing the garbage, we laid concrete and children of the tenements created paintings on the wall,” said Hari Balaji VR, Head - Information, Education and Communication (IEC), Urbaser Sumeet.





He added that the civic body, Metrowater and TNSCB have coordinated in the initiative.





With the garbage removed, the civic body now plans to install benches and create greenery on the corridors so that the residents could use the corridors as a meeting spot as well as to conduct functions.





Hari Balaji said works would be completed in one week.





Meanwhile, the civic body and Urbaser Sumeet have decided to improve the slum board tenements. The works have already commenced in the Lock Nagar area. Also, Suthanthira Nagar near Chepauk has been identified for improvement.





“Before commencing the works, the residents will be made aware on maintaining the corridors after the works are completed,” he said.