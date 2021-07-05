Mural at Tambaram Railway Station urges people to get vaccinated

Chennai :

“The name of the artwork is called ‘Thaduppom Inaivom’. The facade of the railway station is divided into three sections. On the left wall, we have conveyed the message of thaduppom (let’s prevent) and on the right wall, the idea of inaivom (let’s unite) is being portrayed. On the left wall, you can see a woman getting vaccinated — this visual should be registered in people’s minds so that nobody feels hesitant to take the vaccine shot. If you look at the mural art on the right wall, I have visualised certain elements from our daily lives – it is a collective mindset of what people are looking forward to. These are things many didn’t get to do during the lockdown – going to school, attending weddings, travelling in trains. What the public should understand that only if they get vaccinated, they will be able to do all these activities. Vaccination is the only way to slowly get back to normalcy,” Varshini Ramakrishnan tells DT Next.





Last year, the same entrance wall of the station was adorned with a different mural — it was a tribute to frontline workers. “That time, the theme was a tribute to corona warriors. Today, we are urging people to get vaccinated. We heard that a lot of people from suburban areas are hesitant to take the vaccine. Tambaram Railway Station is one of the major stations in the city and this mural will not go unnoticed. I believe that mural art is one of the easiest ways to convey a social message. I have used various colours for the mural that was done in collaboration with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India,” she concludes.