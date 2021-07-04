Chennai schools adds more than 12000 new students

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, as many as 12,477 students have joined the Corporation schools from private and government aidee schools till July 2.





"Around 98 per cent of the new students are from private schools. We are witnessing higher admissions to class 5 and class 11," a Chennai Corporation official said.





In overall, the civic body schools have more than 93,000 students, which higher than the total strength of the previous year.





"We have a capacity for 1 lakh students in our schools. With the admission processe to be continued till August, we are hoping to fill all the seats," he added.