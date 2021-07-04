Prices of few veggies decreased by 20 per cent

Chennai :

“As expected the prices have decreased for a few vegetables by 20 per cent at the market, as the season for the second crop has started from Thursday. However, the prices will remain stable for the next two weeks. We have been receiving a usual supply of vegetables which is 340 vehicles of veggies daily. And there is no wastage of vegetables for the past four days, as the business has gone up by 75 per cent almost after a month,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





He added that since there were more relaxations announced in the lockdown, the market situation has normalized. And more than 25 per cent of traders returned to work.





Currently, beans sold for Rs 40 per kg, drumstick for Rs 30 per kg, onions, and tomatoes for Rs 15-Rs 20 per kg, carrot for Rs 30 per kg, board beans for Rs 30 - Rs 40 per kg, and beetroot sold for Rs 25 – Rs 30 per kg.





Meanwhile, the prices of the fruit remain stable for the past week, S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruits and Flower Merchants’ Association said that though malls and temples have reopened still there is no proper scale at the fruit market.





Now, Pomegranate sold for Rs 50- Rs 80 per kg, pineapple for Rs 30 per kg, orange for Rs 50 per kg, grapes sold for Rs 25 per kg, sweet lime for Rs 70 per kg.