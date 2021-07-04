Build channel connecting lakes to prevent flooding in Chitlapakkam, urge activists

Chennai :

In a representation to the chief engineer of the Water Resources department, Darwin Annadurai, founder and managing trustee of Eco Society India, pointed out that with the help of several organisations, residents welfare associations and employees of IT firms, regular cleanup drives were conducted in the lake to clear unwanted vegetation along the bund.





“During 2019-2020, we have removed 12 tonnes of garbage dumped by the residents in the lakeshore. Due to our sustained outreach campaigns, people have stopped dumping on the lake bunds and along the stormwater drains, “ Darwin Annadurai added.





The representation added that the Selaiyur Lake has four sluice gates along the bund and one surplus weir on the northern side. As the sluice gates in the lake bund are not operated, the entire surplus water of the lake drains in Chitlapakkam leading to flooding, causing extensive damage to public property in Babu Street, Thirumagal Nagar, Pradeep Avenue and Shanthi Avenue in downstream Chitlapakkam. “A decade ago, when the Selaiyur lake water was used for irrigation, the sluice gates were regularly operated and a natural stream was connecting the Selaiyur Lake with Thiruvanchery lake. We request to construct a channel, with rainwater infiltration pits connecting both the lakes and operationalise the sluice gates whenever necessary to prevent flooding in Chitlapakkam,” he urged.