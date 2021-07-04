NIC-linked cameras generate over 10K challans in 24 hours

Chennai :

The cameras, already functioning since 2019, were not linked to the portal of the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The cameras would just flag the violations so that cops could send courier the challans manually. "As the number of violations kept increasing, it was difficult to generate so many challans. NIC was brought into the system and their database of vehicle details was linked," said the official. Now, challans would be automatically generated and an SMS will be sent to the phone number of the respective vehicle owner.





The 61 ANPR cameras were installed in Anna Nagar roundabout, Anna Nagar police station, Shanthi Colony junction, 100 Feet Road-Estate Road junction, Anna Nagar West Depot-18th Avenue junction, which are maintained by Hyundai Motors. In 2019, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), an arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited, installed 63 highly sophisticated cameras and a fully-equipped monitoring room to support authorities in strengthening road discipline and help reduce traffic violations in the locality. With cameras booking violations such as signal jumping, stop line crossing, wrong turn and overspeeding, city police are mulling to include helmet policy and triple riding too. The official added that the system would be expanded to many more junctions as part of the Corporation's Smart City Project and expressed hope that the system would make motorists more compliant to traffic rules.