‘Eco-friendly tourism, domestic spots will be top choices of travellers this year’

Chennai :

With countries opening their tourism sector, avid travellers have started planning and packing their bags after almost a year. But this time, instead of visiting foreign countries, many are opting to explore Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring states. Along with this, the concept of eco-friendly tourism and slow travel is gaining popularity. Srivatsan Sankaran, the founder of Madras Photo Bloggers, says that the pandemic has changed the view of travel plans as most people prefer to be more careful to avoid crowded locations and tourist places. “Despite the unlocking process is going on, people are still looking for options to experience the travel. Most of them are looking at a secluded valley/unfamiliar terrain. Most travellers prefer unexplored trails and treks instead of tourism spots — as there will be less crowd, people believe it’s safe for them. So, many are opting for treks which may cause littering the place. The tourism board should design a plan to regulate the tourists. Better guidelines will help to avoid death as well. We need a proper system to protect nature and sustainable tourism.”





An avid traveller, he notices that long bike trips will be one of the favourite trips for many. “Instead of choosing public transport, people use their bike for a long trip which helps to slow down and explore the place by themselves. It is good in a way to avoid the contacts from the crowd. I believe the trend for long bike trips will increase multifold in the coming days. For many, well-planned trips will be the new mantra. The pandemic has forced us to plan the trips very well to avoid the mishap. This is good in a way to feel the better experience during travel. The more we plan, the more comfort zone we experience. It is important to balance both planned and unplanned trips to ensure a beautiful encounter,” suggests the photographer.





Sustainable travel will definitely be a buzzword this year and Srivatsan agrees to it. “Conscious travelling will no longer be niche, but mainstream. As a very mindful traveller myself, I feel it’s a great opportunity to connect with a destination on a deeper level. It also enriches a traveller’s experiences through immersive activities and authentic local connections which can be quite transformative. But for it to be memorable, I would suggest keeping in mind three important things — slow travel, researching the location and asking permission before taking photographs of local people,” he tells DT Next.





Slow travel is the idea that the only way to experience your surroundings is by slowing down, rejecting the checklist approach of the tourism industry and keeping yourself open to the myriad of new experiences that exist. “Slow travel helps to explore a new culture, lifestyle and people. You may create a strong social connection with locals and develop new skills. Before venturing out, do thorough research of the location — if you haven’t made travel arrangements, research the place better to know more about when the country or city celebrates major spiritual/religious events, traditions, national holidays and carnivals. Visiting during these times can offer a great magnitude of experiences, especially, for photographers,” he smiles.





This may sound self-evident or obvious, but Srivatsan says that he has seen so many instances where a traveller sticks his camera in a person’s face to take a photo without even engaging or asking permission. “Don’t be that person — it dehumanises the whole photography process and creates even more barriers between travellers and local people. Instead, interact and ask permission first. If there is no common spoken language then use charades to communicate that you’d like to take the person’s photo. If you do speak a common language then explain why you would like to take the photo. It may take a little more time, but your portrait and people photography will be much better for it as there will be a human connection and memory,” remarks Srivatsan.





Shobana Lazarus, director-marketing of Sky Routes India Pvt Ltd, a travel agency based in Chennai, observes that the pandemic has made people look at eco-friendly sustainable travel. “The pandemic has made people conscious of the environment, protecting it and to be a responsible traveller. These days, many are looking at open spaces that are less crowded to hang out. Eco-friendly tourism is gaining more popularity and it focuses on sustainability efforts. Basically, one shouldn’t harm nature and limit his/her carbon footprint. Ecotourism also touches upon important aspects like no plastic, making sure no trees have been cut or damaged and wildlife not disturbed,” says Shobana.





She adds that resorts that work with the locals use local materials to build and use local organic produce in their food. It might be low-energy buildings with eco-friendly furniture but not lowering the comfort or high quality of their services. “Such places also encourage tourists to shop locally. For eg, they will direct tourists to a weaver’s place or a person who makes beautiful products out of clay.”





Between the first and second waves of the virus, travellers were looking at places where they can drive and go. “Instead of taking flights, many are now preferring travelling in their vehicles. In March, we organised a trip to Thanjavur and Chettinad. Twelve people came from Nagercoil, Bengaluru and Chennai driving in their cars,” she adds.