Chennai Metro to appoint a consultant to tap non-farebox revenue

Chennai :

CMRL has floated a tender to appoint a consultant for providing advisory services including feasibility and market study, formulation of non-farebox revenue business plans for its land parcels and built-up spaces within the stations in the phase – I and its extension and upcoming phase-II. As per the broad scope of work to be carried out by the consultant, formulation of non-farebox revenue plans taking into account business plan of CMRL while enhancing existing and on-going plans and to propose new opportunities.





Metro officials said that the consultation would suggest the optimum disposal strategy for licensing of the retail spaces within existing stations and also on the enhancement of revenue from an advertisement at stations, trains and on new mediums. The consultation would also identify additional sources of revenue.





According to the CMRL annual report, the metro’s total income for 2019-20 stood at Rs 287.18 crore including farebox revenue of Rs 135.12 crore and non-farebox revenue of Rs 38.76 crore. The total expenses were Rs 812.38 crore including operating expenses of Rs 149.57 crore with the loss touching Rs 525.19 crore as against Rs 422.06 crore in the previous fiscal year.





As the patronage continues to remain underwhelming against the projected ridership numbers impacting the farebox revenue, the CMRL has been taking various steps to increase its non-farebox revenue including renting commercial spaces in the station. Besides it also constructing a 12-storey mini-mall at Ekkattuthangal which is likely to have retail space on lower floors and office space in the upper levels.