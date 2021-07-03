COVID-19 deaths data not being hidden, says health secretary

Chennai :

Health secretary inspected the medical facilities at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi- Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar on Saturday, as the COVID-19 dedicated facility prepares for the thrid wave.





"Though there is a decline in the cases of COVID-19, state government continues to monitor the spread and not only delta plus variant cases but any other variants reported will be monitored," said J Radhakrishnan. He added that public should be careful and follow safety measures though the relaxations have been given.





He also inspected the COVID-19 Unified Command Centre and said that there are less number of COVID-19 related emergency calls as the cases are on a decline in most parts of the State.





Clarifying on the allegations of non-transparency in the Covid cases and deaths data of Tamil Nadu, he said that no COVID-19 deaths are being hidden by the state health department and there is complete transparency in the COVID-19 numbers.





"Hospitals provide death certificates in case of a COVID-19 death and data is being collected based on that. Regarding deaths post discharge from hospitals, if there were any discrepancies in the issuing of the certificates, hospitals can review the same when brought to their attention," said health secretary J Radhakrishnan.





Currently, there are ten cases of delta plus variant cases in Tamil Nadu and all the cases are being monitored, he said. The state health department has instructed the Collectors of several districts including Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli and others with slight increase in COVID-19 cases to monitor and focus on the prevention activities.