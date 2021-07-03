City to receive rain for the next 48 hours

Chennai :

“The city is likely to get light rain along with thunderstorm activity, and the sky condition to be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, due to heat convection several districts, Salem, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Theni, Erode, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Madurai, and Western Ghats districts to witness heavy rain with thunderstorm for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





The official added that fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Wednesday (July 7) due to strong winds in the area that may blow at speeds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph.





On Saturday, the maximum temperatures in the city increased and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius and 37.2 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 24.3 degrees Celsius and 23.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, the chief amount of rainfall recorded at various districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kancheepuram, received 7 cm, Villupuram with 6 cm, Salem, Tiruvallur, and Thiruvannamalai received 2 cm, and Chennai and Chengalpattu recorded 1 cm of rainfall each.