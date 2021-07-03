Soothsayer offers to ward off evil eye, flees with 6 sovereigns

Chennai :

The victim Daulath of Nehru Nagar and her 10 year old daughter Asiba were at home when a soothsayer sought alms in front his house around 10 am.





When Daulath sent her daughter to give the man Rs 10, the latter reportedly placed his hand on the child's head and told Daulath that the child has been cursed.





He offered to ward off the evil eye and asked for a glass of water. The soothsayer allegedly chanted something into the water and sprinkled it on the mother-daughter duo. Both Daulath and Asiba fell unconscious and when they woke up, they found two gold chains, a pair of bangles and a ring they were wearing were missing.





Shocked Daulath informed her husband Anwar Basha, a auto driver, over phone about the incident and a complaint was lodged at Pulianthope police station.





A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the suspect.