Bank manager hammered to death, drunk husband held

Chennai :

The deceased Mano Bharathi was a manager at a government bank's branch in Guindy and her husband and murder accused Achudhanan did not have a job, said police. The couple was married for 13 years and have two children.





An argument broke out between them on Friday night after Achudhanan allegedly demanded money to buy liquor. Suddenly, the accused took a hammer from the house and hit Mano Bharathi's head.





While she collapsed in the spot, neighbours rushed her to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), but she died without responding to treatment.





On information, JJ Nagar police detained Achudhanan and booked for murder. He will be remanded in judicial custody on Saturday(today).