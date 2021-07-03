Air Customs picks up parcel from Poland with 107 live tarantulas

Chennai :

Based on information, the officials intercepted the parcel at the Foreign Post Office. Inside, they found a thermocol box with 107 small, plastic vials wrapped in aluminium foil and cotton. There were live spiders inside each vial.





Officials from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and scientists from Zoological Survey of India said the spiders belonged to be of genus Aphonopelma and Brachypelma, which are CITES-listed tarantulas, native of South and Central America and Mexico.





Animal Quarantine officials recommended they be deported back to Poland, the country of origin. Following this, the spiders were seized under Customs Act and were handed over to postal authorities to send them back to Poland.