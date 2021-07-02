Eight tonnes of red sanders seized from tiles godown

Chennai :

The Andhra police, investigating the smuggling of red sanders from Chittoor forest, arrested Nagaraj, Ramaraj, Prabu, Vijayakumar, Sambath and Appusammy from Tiruvannamalai, who were staying in the forest area in Seshachalam. During the inquiry, they told the police that they had already sent the red sanders to a godown in Chinna Valapuram village in Sriperumbudur in the Kancheepuram district.





Soon, the Andhra police visited Sriperumbudur along with the six accused and with the help of local police, inspected the godown in Chinna Valapuram. They found red sanders kept concealed in a tile godown and recovered over eight tonnes of it along with the vehicles used for smuggling it.





Police said the gang had planned to smuggle the red sanders abroad via Chennai Harbour. The police took the red sanders and the accused to Andhra Pradesh for further inquiry.