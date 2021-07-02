Mobile units for COVID-19 awareness flagged off in the city

Chennai :

The state is getting prepared for third wave and mobile vehicles for COVID-19 awareness in heavily populated areas have been flagged off to alert people on COVID-19 safety measures through audio-visual messages.

Health Minister said that vaccination is the only way out to stay safe from infection and the mobile units will emphasize on the awareness of people on adult vaccination. "As the vaccines are being received from the Central Government, we are immediately vaccinating the public. Currently, close to 8.16 lakh vaccines are available in the State," he said.

UNICEF,WHO,DPH,PIBபோன்ற பல்வேறு அமைப்புகளின் சார்பில் சென்னையில் "கொரோனா நோய் தொற்று" சம்பந்தமான விழிப்புணர்வை ஏற்படுத்தும் 10 வாகனங்களை இன்று தொடங்கிவைத்தோம்... pic.twitter.com/R5enMJpWep — Subramanian.Ma (@Subramanian_ma) July 2, 2021





He added that the state health department is determined to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases and as planned, we completed 100 percent coverage of tribal people and tea estate workers for first dose of vaccination in the Nilgiris. Now, we aim to achieve 100 percent vaccination among people in other tourist places".





Reacting to the criticism on the delay in the vaccination by opposition leader O Panneerselvam, health minister Ma Subramanian said that after DMK came into power, the daily vaccinations have been doubled and more number of people are being vaccinated. He added that the Integrated Vaccine Complex was available for vaccination production for the vaccines, but the opposition party did not take any action towards this and there was no inspection conducted for the same. The decision on this is awaited from the Center and O Panneerselvam should also wait for the same," he said.





Though the overall cases of COVID-19 in the State have declined, several districts including Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore record a slight rise in the COVID-19 cases. In the next few days, state health minister Ma Subramanian will be inspecting these districts and hold meetings with the district officers to control the spread of the infection.