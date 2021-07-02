Fri, Jul 02, 2021

Project associate commits suicide in IIT - M campus

Published: Jul 02,202110:15 AM

Unnikrishnan, a native of Ernakulam, Kerala, had left behind a 11 page suicide note which talked about stress in work place, police said without elaborating.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
The police on Friday said that the charred body found in IIT - Madras campus belonged to Unnikrishnan Nair, 30, a research scholar in the campus who works as project associate.

His father Raghu works in an ISRO unit in Aluva, Kerala as DGM sources said.

Police suspect that it could be a case of suicide.

He had left his palce of stay in Velacherry  on Thursday morning on his bike. He was staying with two of his friends.

On Thursday evening hockey players practising at the ground noticed thr body and alerted the authorities.

Police said that Unnikrishnan had removed  kept all his personal accessories safely before committing suicide.

The suicide note was found in his house in Velacherry on Friday, police said.

It may be noted that on Thursday a faculty member named Vipin P Veetil, hailing from Kerala, had resigned from IIT Madras citing caste discrimination.

In November 2019, Fatima Lateef, a student in IIT Madras hailing from Kerala had committed suicide leaving a note blaming one of the professors for her extreme step. The case is still being probed by CBI.

Conversations