Unable to win in online game, 21-yr-old ends life

Chennai :

Addicted to the ‘Free Fire’ online game, Sasikumar used to spend most of his time on it. Police said Sasikumar could not come first place in the game recently and was dejected. He also had told his friends that he is upset for not able to excel in the game.





For the past few days, Sasikumar did not go to work and was spending all his time on the game. On Wednesday around 7 pm, his friends returned home and found the door locked from inside. Since there was no response from Sasikumar, they broke open the door and found Sasikumar hanging in the living room on a nylon rope. Sriperumbudur police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.