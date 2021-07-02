11-year-old girl dies resisting rape bid, minor boy remanded

Chennai :

The victim -- an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday Vengambakkam near Kalpakkam -- was found dead with injuries near a public toilet in the locality on Wednesday morning.





The Sadras police, who recovered the body, found broken glass bangles at the crime scene and found the girl had fought her killer. On suspicion on Wednesday, the police detained three men from the locality. On Thursday, police arrested a minor boy in connection with the murder. Police said the boy had carried the girl to the bushes and tried to rape her. Since the girl cried out, he took a stone and hit her on the head. After the girl fell unconscious, he again tried to sexually assault her but fearing someone might see him, the boy left the girl and escaped. The police remanded the boy in judicial custody and sent him to Chengalpattu government home.